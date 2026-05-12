DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,165 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,713 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 3.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% during the third quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.2% during the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DoorDash Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of DASH stock opened at $157.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.55. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.30 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total transaction of $1,883,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 843,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $158,898,314.52. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $220,762.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,475,263.22. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,908,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research lowered DoorDash from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on DoorDash from $238.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DoorDash from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

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