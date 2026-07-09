DSM Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,023 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 8,836 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.9% of DSM Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $105,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $380,548,000 after acquiring an additional 178,387 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $653.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Trading Down 2.2%

MA opened at $519.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $459.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $464.52 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $499.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,880. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,702,934.17. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard expanded its Click to Pay offering with stc pay Bahrain , which could support longer-term transaction growth by making online checkout faster and more secure through tokenization, biometric authentication, and passkeys. stc pay Bahrain adds Mastercard Click to Pay for online checkout

Mastercard expanded its offering with , which could support longer-term transaction growth by making online checkout faster and more secure through tokenization, biometric authentication, and passkeys. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on MA : TD Cowen and Robert W. Baird both reiterated bullish ratings and raised price targets, signaling expectations for upside from current levels. Mastercard price target changes

Analysts remain constructive on : and both reiterated bullish ratings and raised price targets, signaling expectations for upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard said it will release second-quarter 2026 results on July 30 , which keeps attention on fundamentals and could become a catalyst if results show strong payment-volume growth and profitability. Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Mastercard said it will , which keeps attention on fundamentals and could become a catalyst if results show strong payment-volume growth and profitability. Neutral Sentiment: An insider disclosed a small pre-planned sale of 200 shares under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The transaction is not especially meaningful on its own, but it adds a slightly cautious tone. SEC insider filing

An insider disclosed a of 200 shares under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The transaction is not especially meaningful on its own, but it adds a slightly cautious tone. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary on the payments sector highlighted regulatory fee pressure, stablecoin competition, and alternative payment rails, which could weigh on sentiment toward Mastercard and other legacy card networks. Mastercard stock reference

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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