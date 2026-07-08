Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Invests $1.97 Million in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,637 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners raised BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.84 and a 12-month high of $241.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.81.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. BWX Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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