Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Holdings Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,189 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dycom Industries worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 265,593,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,903,384 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $8,076,953,000 after buying an additional 23,903,375 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,817,825 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $933,038,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,699 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $270,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,238 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $245,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 558,519 shares of the construction company's stock worth $188,725,000 after purchasing an additional 110,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company's stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 4.0%

DY stock opened at $400.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $566.47. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $450.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.10.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 4.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.400-4.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Dycom Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $485.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $436.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $482.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $554.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on DY

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

See Also

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