Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,699 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 173,528 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.66% of Dycom Industries worth $270,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $19,335,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 82,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the construction company's stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $2,208,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DY. Guggenheim raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $482.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Dycom Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $485.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $654.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $554.92.

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Dycom Industries Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $433.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $452.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.32. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $566.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.69. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 4.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.400-4.820 EPS. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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