Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $8.16 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,935 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,708 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company's stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,462 shares of the company's stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company's stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Exceptional Q2 growth: Revenue increased 93% year over year to approximately $1.94 billion, surpassing the roughly $1.81 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.41 also exceeded expectations near $0.34, marking another major earnings beat. Palantir Keeps Beating Estimates, But The Price Keeps Getting Steeper

Revenue increased 93% year over year to approximately $1.94 billion, surpassing the roughly $1.81 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.41 also exceeded expectations near $0.34, marking another major earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Commercial demand is accelerating: U.S. commercial revenue surged 149%, while government revenue rose 90%. Management attributed the momentum to demand for AI sovereignty and tools that allow enterprises to retain control of proprietary data and operations. Palantir jumps on otherworldly commercial revenue

U.S. commercial revenue surged 149%, while government revenue rose 90%. Management attributed the momentum to demand for AI sovereignty and tools that allow enterprises to retain control of proprietary data and operations. Positive Sentiment: Higher outlook and profitability: Palantir raised its 2026 revenue, profit and cash-flow guidance. Reports also highlighted an adjusted operating margin of about 62%, approximately $1.22 billion in free cash flow and a 55% GAAP net margin, strengthening the case that growth is translating into substantial earnings and cash generation. Palantir Raises 2026 Guidance

Palantir raised its 2026 revenue, profit and cash-flow guidance. Reports also highlighted an adjusted operating margin of about 62%, approximately $1.22 billion in free cash flow and a 55% GAAP net margin, strengthening the case that growth is translating into substantial earnings and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and strategic expansion: Deutsche Bank upgraded PLTR to Buy, while Northland raised its target to $200 and Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating with a $230 target. A new partnership with Mercury Systems also aims to automate U.S. defense supply chains, potentially expanding Palantir’s government opportunity. Deutsche Bank upgrades Palantir

Deutsche Bank upgraded PLTR to Buy, while Northland raised its target to $200 and Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating with a $230 target. A new partnership with Mercury Systems also aims to automate U.S. defense supply chains, potentially expanding Palantir’s government opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Technical momentum is strong: The rally pushed PLTR above its 200-day moving average and triggered unusually heavy call-option activity. These signals can support further momentum but may also increase short-term volatility. Palantir breaks above its 200-day moving average

The rally pushed PLTR above its 200-day moving average and triggered unusually heavy call-option activity. These signals can support further momentum but may also increase short-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains the key risk: With a market capitalization near $380 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio around 178, investors are paying a steep premium for continued rapid growth. Analysts caution that even excellent results may not be enough if growth or guidance eventually falls short of elevated expectations. Palantir’s blowout quarter creates a valuation question

With a market capitalization near $380 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio around 178, investors are paying a steep premium for continued rapid growth. Analysts caution that even excellent results may not be enough if growth or guidance eventually falls short of elevated expectations. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and skepticism: Cathie Wood’s ARK sold approximately $6.4 million of PLTR shares after the earnings rally, and investor Michael Burry warned that Palantir and other AI leaders could become overvalued “future ghost towns.” These developments reinforce concerns about a crowded AI trade.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $158.43 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $131.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 49.01% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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