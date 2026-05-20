Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $5.69 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,661 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $5,692,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.9% of Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $259.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. China Renaissance increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $313.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total transaction of $3,014,023.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,002,203.80. This trade represents a 50.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,462,302.96. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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