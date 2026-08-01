Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,623 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 24,198 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of Earned Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the period. Storen Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,652,420 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,970,704,000 after buying an additional 936,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $200.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $205.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon supports demand outlook: Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Nvidia Stock Rises. Thank Amazon.

Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: Additional large-scale chip demand: Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Moonshot has Nvidia chip cluster from Alibaba computing deal

Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Positive Sentiment: Sector-wide investor support: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings catalyst: NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus.

NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus. Negative Sentiment: Financing concerns remain: Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. NVIDIA Stock Is Still Up, But $250 Billion AI Risk Has Spooked The Debt Market

Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. Negative Sentiment: Bearish positioning and selling: Investor Michael Burry reportedly expanded bearish bets against NVIDIA, while recent insider and institutional selling adds a secondary source of caution. These transactions do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals but may contribute to volatility.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. New Street Research decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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