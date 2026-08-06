Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Stock Holdings Lifted by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,994 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC's holdings in Eaton were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Boreal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Antonio Galvao sold 494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.86, for a total value of $200,494.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,765.50. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $402.29 per share, with a total value of $300,108.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $568,838.06. The trade was a 111.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,186 shares of company stock worth $496,073. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $447.44 on Thursday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a twelve month low of $311.92 and a twelve month high of $453.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 12.75%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Eaton has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.460-3.560 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Eaton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eaton from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Eaton from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $430.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Key Eaton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Eaton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eaton wasn't on the list.

While Eaton currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here