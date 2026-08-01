Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,336 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Maximus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMS shares. Zacks Research cut Maximus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Maximus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Maximus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MMS

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Maximus's revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Maximus's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc NYSE: MMS is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

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