Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP - Free Report) by 358.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,268 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,315 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.29% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,115.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company's stock.

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Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $147.03.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore cut Inspire Medical Systems from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Summit Redstone set a $39.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INSP

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

Further Reading

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