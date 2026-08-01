Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,499 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,063,355 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,587,939,000 after buying an additional 43,965 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.88.

View Our Latest Report on Darden Restaurants

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 8,478 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,780,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,799,490. This represents a 49.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 39,134 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $8,181,354.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,009,682.76. The trade was a 31.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 59,768 shares of company stock worth $12,472,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Key Darden Restaurants News

Here are the key news stories impacting Darden Restaurants this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, with an average price target of $228.88. Deutsche Bank, Guggenheim, Stephens and Bank of America recently raised their price targets, signaling continued confidence in Darden’s longer-term growth prospects. Darden Receives Moderate Buy Recommendation

Analysts maintain a consensus rating, with an average price target of $228.88. Deutsche Bank, Guggenheim, Stephens and Bank of America recently raised their price targets, signaling continued confidence in Darden’s longer-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Darden’s latest quarterly results showed adjusted earnings of $3.66 per share , ahead of the $3.63 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 13.7% year over year to $3.72 billion. The company also reaffirmed fiscal 2027 earnings guidance of $11.10 to $11.35 per share. Darden Results Analysis

Darden’s latest quarterly results showed adjusted earnings of , ahead of the $3.63 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 13.7% year over year to $3.72 billion. The company also reaffirmed fiscal 2027 earnings guidance of $11.10 to $11.35 per share. Positive Sentiment: Darden increased its quarterly dividend to $1.62 from $1.50 , bringing the annualized payout to $6.48 and the yield to approximately 3.1%. The higher shareholder return may support the stock’s income appeal. Darden Dividend Increase

Darden increased its quarterly dividend to , bringing the annualized payout to $6.48 and the yield to approximately 3.1%. The higher shareholder return may support the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: LongHorn Steakhouse reportedly posted 9.5% sales growth, but Olive Garden lagged, underscoring uneven performance across Darden’s brands. This leaves investors assessing whether higher-growth concepts can offset softness at the company’s largest chain. Darden Brand Performance

LongHorn Steakhouse reportedly posted 9.5% sales growth, but Olive Garden lagged, underscoring uneven performance across Darden’s brands. This leaves investors assessing whether higher-growth concepts can offset softness at the company’s largest chain. Negative Sentiment: CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 39,134 shares for approximately $8.2 million after exercising options, reducing his direct holdings by about 31%. CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 8,478 shares worth about $1.8 million, cutting his direct stake nearly in half, while SVP Susan Connelly sold 2,226 shares. The cluster of executive sales is likely weighing on near-term sentiment, although the CEO’s transaction was tied to an option exercise. Darden Insider Sales

CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 39,134 shares for approximately after exercising options, reducing his direct holdings by about 31%. CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 8,478 shares worth about $1.8 million, cutting his direct stake nearly in half, while SVP Susan Connelly sold 2,226 shares. The cluster of executive sales is likely weighing on near-term sentiment, although the CEO’s transaction was tied to an option exercise. Negative Sentiment: Potential beef-cost inflation and cautious consumer spending remain risks to restaurant margins and traffic, particularly if price increases pressure demand at Olive Garden and other value-oriented concepts. Darden CFO Sale and Beef Inflation

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $203.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Darden Restaurants's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden's restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand's positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

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