Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,135 shares of the company's stock after selling 82,807 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,980,626 shares of the company's stock worth $9,282,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,830,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,275,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,141 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,516,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,777,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,984,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,651,383,000 after buying an additional 729,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,306,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,286,174,000 after buying an additional 335,089 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts: Sign Up

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $68.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $77.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average of $68.30.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 315.29%. The firm's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.610-5.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio is 89.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MO

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Altria Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Altria Group this week:

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Altria Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Altria Group wasn't on the list.

While Altria Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here