Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 213.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,499 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Mastercard by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 62 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $578.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $464.52 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The stock's 50 day moving average is $513.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.22. The company has a market capitalization of $511.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.27. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Mastercard reported adjusted EPS of $5.04 versus the $4.77 consensus and revenue of $9.28 billion versus $9.08 billion expected. Revenue rose 14.1% year over year, while profit benefited from higher payment volumes, cross-border transactions, switched transactions and value-added services. Mastercard profit jumps as stable spending drives transaction volumes

Mastercard reported adjusted EPS of $5.04 versus the $4.77 consensus and revenue of $9.28 billion versus $9.08 billion expected. Revenue rose 14.1% year over year, while profit benefited from higher payment volumes, cross-border transactions, switched transactions and value-added services. Positive Sentiment: Management raised confidence in growth: Mastercard expects third-quarter net revenue growth at the high end of its low-double-digit range. The anticipated closing of its BVNK acquisition could also strengthen its stablecoin settlement and digital-asset infrastructure. Mastercard expects Q3 2026 revenue growth near the high end of guidance

Mastercard expects third-quarter net revenue growth at the high end of its low-double-digit range. The anticipated closing of its BVNK acquisition could also strengthen its stablecoin settlement and digital-asset infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Long-term growth opportunities remain attractive: Executives said Mastercard is developing tools for “agentic commerce,” allowing AI shopping agents to authenticate transactions and make payments. Its fraud-detection capabilities and new scam-monitoring program may help the company remain relevant as commerce evolves. How Mastercard plans to compete in agentic commerce

Executives said Mastercard is developing tools for “agentic commerce,” allowing AI shopping agents to authenticate transactions and make payments. Its fraud-detection capabilities and new scam-monitoring program may help the company remain relevant as commerce evolves. Positive Sentiment: Industry conditions were supportive: Financial stocks broadly advanced, while stable employment, wage growth, inflation-related transaction values and strong cross-border activity supported spending across Mastercard’s network.

Financial stocks broadly advanced, while stable employment, wage growth, inflation-related transaction values and strong cross-border activity supported spending across Mastercard’s network. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions were mixed but modest: some forecasts increased, including FY2027 EPS to $22.27, while others made small reductions to later-quarter or FY2026 estimates. Mastercard’s valuation remains elevated at roughly 33 times earnings.

Analyst estimate revisions were mixed but modest: some forecasts increased, including FY2027 EPS to $22.27, while others made small reductions to later-quarter or FY2026 estimates. Mastercard’s valuation remains elevated at roughly 33 times earnings. Negative Sentiment: Convenience-store groups are challenging Mastercard fines related to vape sales, creating a potential regulatory and merchant-relations issue. Separately, ongoing scrutiny of card “swipe fees” could pose longer-term pressure on network economics. Mastercard responds to challenge of fines for vape sales

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,880. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 4,828 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,625,225. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $671.00 to $664.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $652.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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