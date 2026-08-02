Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 278.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,991 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonteq Securities AG grew its position in Welltower by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Welltower by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $242.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE WELL opened at $235.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.25 and a 200-day moving average of $210.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.26 and a 52 week high of $255.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 12.15%.The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company's revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.360-6.440 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Welltower's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.78%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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