Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.68 Million Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE - Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,424 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 38,154 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Cheesecake Factory worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 604 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 661.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. NFSG Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 115.8% during the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 973.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $103.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock's fifty day moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.16.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $999.54 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 4.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Cheesecake Factory's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Cheesecake Factory News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheesecake Factory this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 68,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total transaction of $6,841,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,323.70. This represents a 60.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley W. Hanscom sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $754,100. The trade was a 31.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,890 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,371. Insiders own 8.00% of the company's stock.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated NASDAQ: CAKE is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

Read More

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