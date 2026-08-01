Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT - Free Report) by 236.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,606 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.11% of Boot Barn worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 942 shares of the company's stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Boot Barn by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $224.00 to $206.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $222.27.

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Boot Barn Stock Down 3.6%

BOOT opened at $148.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.69. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $210.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.04.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $593.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.15 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Boot Barn has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.800-9.230 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.550-1.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Boot Barn News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boot Barn this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boot Barn reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $2.29 per share , well above the $1.69 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 17.7% year over year to $593.5 million and exceeded estimates. Store expansion and e-commerce momentum supported the results. Boot Barn Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Boot Barn reported fiscal Q1 earnings of , well above the $1.69 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 17.7% year over year to $593.5 million and exceeded estimates. Store expansion and e-commerce momentum supported the results. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2027 outlook, projecting approximately $2.6 billion in sales and EPS of $8.80 to $9.23. The updated EPS range includes an estimated $0.46 benefit from tariff refunds , while analysts cited store growth, digital sales and the refund as key drivers of the beat. Boot Barn Fiscal 2027 Outlook

Management raised its fiscal 2027 outlook, projecting approximately and EPS of $8.80 to $9.23. The updated EPS range includes an estimated , while analysts cited store growth, digital sales and the refund as key drivers of the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Boot Barn continues expanding its store base, including a planned location in a Gilroy, California, shopping center previously occupied by Old Navy. The expansion supports long-term revenue growth but also increases operating costs and does not immediately resolve valuation concerns. Boot Barn Gilroy Store Expansion

Boot Barn continues expanding its store base, including a planned location in a Gilroy, California, shopping center previously occupied by Old Navy. The expansion supports long-term revenue growth but also increases operating costs and does not immediately resolve valuation concerns. Negative Sentiment: July sales have slowed, raising concerns that demand could moderate after the first-quarter beat. Reports also indicate that quarterly revenue guidance fell short of expectations, making investors less confident in the pace of growth during the next quarter. Boot Barn Beats Q1 Estimates but July Sales Slow

July sales have slowed, raising concerns that demand could moderate after the first-quarter beat. Reports also indicate that quarterly revenue guidance fell short of expectations, making investors less confident in the pace of growth during the next quarter. Negative Sentiment: The tariff refund is a nonrecurring benefit, meaning part of the EPS outlook increase may not represent ongoing operating improvement. In addition, TD Cowen lowered its price target from $225 to $190, retaining a Buy rating but signaling reduced valuation upside and greater caution. TD Cowen Lowers Boot Barn Price Target

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

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