Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $4.39 Million in Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,395,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.07% of Planet Fitness at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,236,173 shares of the company's stock worth $1,001,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,503 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,877,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,071,000 after buying an additional 212,145 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,888,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,077,000 after buying an additional 83,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,924,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,098 shares of the company's stock worth $134,201,000 after buying an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Planet Fitness Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE PLNT opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.74. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $114.26.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $337.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.60 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 16.52%.Planet Fitness's quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.190 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Planet Fitness

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Fitness this week:

Positive Sentiment: Planet Fitness’s latest reported quarter provided a fundamental counterpoint: revenue increased 21.9% year over year to $337.24 million, while adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share exceeded analysts’ $0.63 estimate. This may help limit the impact of the litigation headlines if operating momentum continues.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Planet Fitness from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Planet Fitness

Insider Activity

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Frances G. Rathke bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $231,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $231,050. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

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