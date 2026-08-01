Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,756 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 28,571 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 203.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 402 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $121,295.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,258.37. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $366.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $412.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $355.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.33. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $259.83 and a 52-week high of $365.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Jones Lang LaSalle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. JLL reported adjusted EPS of $5.26, ahead of the $4.56 consensus, while revenue rose 10.8% year over year to $6.93 billion, above the $6.88 billion estimate. Adjusted EPS increased 59% from the prior-year quarter. JLL Reports Financial Results for Second-Quarter 2026

JLL reported adjusted EPS of $5.26, ahead of the $4.56 consensus, while revenue rose 10.8% year over year to $6.93 billion, above the $6.88 billion estimate. Adjusted EPS increased 59% from the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Leasing and Capital Markets drove the recovery. Leasing Advisory revenue increased 24% and Capital Markets Services revenue rose 19%, helping adjusted EBITDA climb 32% to $386.3 million. Real Estate Management Services also grew 8%, indicating broad-based operating improvement. Jones Lang Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Leasing & Capital Markets

Leasing Advisory revenue increased 24% and Capital Markets Services revenue rose 19%, helping adjusted EBITDA climb 32% to $386.3 million. Real Estate Management Services also grew 8%, indicating broad-based operating improvement. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook. JLL now targets adjusted EPS of $24.60 to $25.90 for 2026, while saying its Accelerate 2030 strategy is gaining traction. The company also repurchased $110 million of stock during the quarter and had $2.6 billion remaining under its authorization. JLL targets $24.60-$25.90 adjusted EPS for 2026

JLL now targets adjusted EPS of $24.60 to $25.90 for 2026, while saying its Accelerate 2030 strategy is gaining traction. The company also repurchased $110 million of stock during the quarter and had $2.6 billion remaining under its authorization. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst support remains constructive. Barclays raised its price target to $368, but that level offers limited upside after JLL’s recent advance, potentially contributing to profit-taking. Barclays Raises Jones Lang LaSalle Price Target

Barclays raised its price target to $368, but that level offers limited upside after JLL’s recent advance, potentially contributing to profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and selling pressure may be tempering enthusiasm. One valuation model characterized JLL as overvalued despite a strong fundamental score. In addition, reported insider activity over the past six months consisted of sales rather than purchases, which can reinforce caution while the stock trades near its 52-week high. Jones Lang LaSalle Stock and GF Value Analysis

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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