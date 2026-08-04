Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations. Palantir reported adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share versus the $0.35 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $1.94 billion, above the $1.81 billion forecast. Revenue rose 93% year over year, and GAAP net income exceeded $1 billion. Palantir posts blowout Q2 numbers

Palantir reported adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share versus the $0.35 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $1.94 billion, above the $1.81 billion forecast. Revenue rose 93% year over year, and GAAP net income exceeded $1 billion. Positive Sentiment: U.S. commercial growth accelerated sharply. U.S. commercial revenue surged 149% year over year to $764 million, reinforcing evidence that demand for Palantir’s AI platform is expanding beyond government contracts. U.S. total revenue increased 115%. The Most Important Number in Palantir’s Earnings Report

U.S. commercial revenue surged 149% year over year to $764 million, reinforcing evidence that demand for Palantir’s AI platform is expanding beyond government contracts. U.S. total revenue increased 115%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance above Wall Street expectations. Palantir now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of roughly $8.15 billion to $8.16 billion, representing about 82% growth, compared with consensus near $7.7 billion. U.S. commercial revenue is projected to grow at least 134%, while third-quarter revenue guidance also topped estimates. Palantir raises annual revenue forecast

Palantir now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of roughly $8.15 billion to $8.16 billion, representing about 82% growth, compared with consensus near $7.7 billion. U.S. commercial revenue is projected to grow at least 134%, while third-quarter revenue guidance also topped estimates. Positive Sentiment: Operating leverage remained strong. Palantir reported a 47% GAAP operating margin and a 62% adjusted operating margin, closed 220 contracts worth at least $1 million, and held $9.2 billion in cash and short-term Treasuries. A new Mercury Systems partnership could also support defense and factory-automation demand. Palantir Q2 2026 results

Palantir reported a 47% GAAP operating margin and a 62% adjusted operating margin, closed 220 contracts worth at least $1 million, and held $9.2 billion in cash and short-term Treasuries. A new Mercury Systems partnership could also support defense and factory-automation demand. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Alex Karp renewed criticism of frontier AI laboratories, arguing that enterprises need greater control over their data and AI models. The comments reinforce Palantir’s “AI sovereignty” positioning but could increase controversy around management’s public messaging. Palantir CEO discusses the AI industry

CEO Alex Karp renewed criticism of frontier AI laboratories, arguing that enterprises need greater control over their data and AI models. The comments reinforce Palantir’s “AI sovereignty” positioning but could increase controversy around management’s public messaging. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and selling risks remain. Palantir trades at a very high earnings multiple, leaving the stock vulnerable if growth slows or guidance disappoints. Reports also highlighted substantial insider selling with no reported insider purchases over the past six months, while scrutiny of the company’s U.K. NHS data-platform work remains an overhang. Palantir faces valuation concerns

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $125.65 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average is $140.04. The firm has a market cap of $301.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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