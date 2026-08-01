Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 6,940 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,371 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,606,100. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $148.49 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $125.71 and a 1 year high of $158.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.52 and a 200 day moving average of $143.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $874.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.99 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Extra Space Storage's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $147.73.

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About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

Further Reading

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