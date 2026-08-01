Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 315,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of NU by 14,810.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 5,448.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna downgraded NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NU

NU Trading Down 1.0%

NU stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NU news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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