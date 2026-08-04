Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 586.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,044 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 49,594 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 159.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $911,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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