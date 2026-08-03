Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 437.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $440.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $404.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $469.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $481.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.44 and a fifty-two week high of $497.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $465.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.27.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $449,025.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,392,102.30. This trade represents a 15.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total transaction of $1,818,727.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 134 shares in the company, valued at $60,563.98. This represents a 96.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,361 shares of company stock worth $4,189,886. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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