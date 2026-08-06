Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 28,698 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,698 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Moderna were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $378,299,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $95,209,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $79,707,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,216,163 shares of the company's stock worth $212,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,788,951 shares of the company's stock worth $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 987,312 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Moderna News

Here are the key news stories impacting Moderna this week:

Positive Sentiment: Moderna has begun a Phase 1 human trial of mRNA-1469 , an investigational vaccine targeting Bundibugyo ebolavirus. The strain has no licensed vaccine, giving the program potential strategic importance if it demonstrates safety and immune response. The trial is being conducted in Canada with support from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), highlighting the speed and scalability of Moderna’s mRNA platform. Moderna Advances Ebola Vaccine Into Human Testing

Moderna has begun a Phase 1 human trial of , an investigational vaccine targeting Bundibugyo ebolavirus. The strain has no licensed vaccine, giving the program potential strategic importance if it demonstrates safety and immune response. The trial is being conducted in Canada with support from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), highlighting the speed and scalability of Moderna’s mRNA platform. Positive Sentiment: The Ebola program expands Moderna’s pipeline beyond COVID-19 and could address an unmet public-health need, contributing to investor optimism. However, the candidate is only in Phase 1, so commercial success remains several development stages away. Moderna begins first human trial of Bundibugyo Ebola vaccine

The Ebola program expands Moderna’s pipeline beyond COVID-19 and could address an unmet public-health need, contributing to investor optimism. However, the candidate is only in Phase 1, so commercial success remains several development stages away. Neutral Sentiment: Brookline Capital Markets raised its 2026 earnings estimates, forecasting a narrower loss of $6.60 per share versus $7.26 previously, and improved its quarterly forecasts. However, it sharply reduced its 2027 estimate to a $3.24 loss from a $0.08 loss, signaling uncertainty about the pace of Moderna’s return to profitability.

Brookline Capital Markets raised its 2026 earnings estimates, forecasting a narrower loss of $6.60 per share versus $7.26 previously, and improved its quarterly forecasts. However, it sharply reduced its 2027 estimate to a $3.24 loss from a $0.08 loss, signaling uncertainty about the pace of Moderna’s return to profitability. Negative Sentiment: Moderna’s Phase 3 norovirus vaccine trial reportedly showed no early success, raising concerns about another late-stage pipeline setback and weakening confidence in the company’s broader product diversification. No early success for Moderna’s norovirus vaccine in phase 3 trial

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Moderna from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $42.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $56.26 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.93 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 141.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 9,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $433,878.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,924 shares in the company, valued at $183,800.16. This represents a 70.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 53,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $2,739,870.32. Following the sale, the president directly owned 1,483,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,225,271.76. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 119,406 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,762 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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