Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 29,538 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 29,538 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in Trimble by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 39,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.78.

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Trimble Price Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.60 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The firm's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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