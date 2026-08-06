Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 31,410 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH - Free Report) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,395 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,410 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 193,444 shares of the company's stock worth $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 9,295.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 61,911 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at about $6,452,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 250,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,815,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $111.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHH

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,868,920. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE CHH opened at $111.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $126.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.32. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $440.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.52 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 281.98%. The business's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.860-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Choice Hotels International's dividend payout ratio is 15.50%.

Trending Headlines about Choice Hotels International

Here are the key news stories impacting Choice Hotels International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue surpassed estimates: Choice Hotels reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share, ahead of the $1.97 consensus estimate and up from $1.92 a year earlier. Revenue rose 3.4% year over year to $440.76 million, exceeding the $431.52 million forecast. Choice Hotels Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Choice Hotels reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share, ahead of the $1.97 consensus estimate and up from $1.92 a year earlier. Revenue rose 3.4% year over year to $440.76 million, exceeding the $431.52 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Room growth improved: Global net rooms increased 2.6%, while U.S. net rooms growth improved for the second consecutive quarter. Continued expansion of the franchise network supports Choice’s asset-light business model and future royalty revenue. Choice Hotels International Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Global net rooms increased 2.6%, while U.S. net rooms growth improved for the second consecutive quarter. Continued expansion of the franchise network supports Choice’s asset-light business model and future royalty revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Strong profitability continues: Choice posted a 21.55% net margin and 281.98% return on equity, although the company’s highly leveraged balance sheet remains an important consideration for investors. Choice Hotels Q2 Earnings Report

Choice posted a 21.55% net margin and 281.98% return on equity, although the company’s highly leveraged balance sheet remains an important consideration for investors. Negative Sentiment: Full-year guidance leaves limited upside: Management forecast fiscal 2026 EPS of $6.86 to $7.10, with the midpoint below the $7.10 analyst consensus and below the $7.14 estimate cited by analysts. This could temper enthusiasm despite the quarterly beat. Choice Hotels Q2 Earnings Key Metrics

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

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