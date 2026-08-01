Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $4.30 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,492 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,299,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $244,669,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Rollins by 188.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,908,818 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $155,335,000 after buying an additional 1,899,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,297,717,000 after buying an additional 1,562,241 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 55.9% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,131,337 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $167,260,000 after buying an additional 1,123,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 11,772.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,084,398 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $65,086,000 after buying an additional 1,075,264 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts: Sign Up

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 13.55%.Rollins's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Rollins's payout ratio is 66.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Rollins from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $45.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rollins

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rollins, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rollins wasn't on the list.

While Rollins currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here