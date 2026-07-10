Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 15,767 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 197,087.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,775 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $75.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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