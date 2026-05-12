Emerald Advisors LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,952 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of Emerald Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4%

AMZN stock opened at $268.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business's fifty day moving average price is $230.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 191,593 shares of company stock worth $46,289,241 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Arete Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $320.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.09.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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