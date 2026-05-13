Empire Life Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 9,388 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 2.5% of Empire Life Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $45,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron announced it is shipping the 245TB Micron 6600 ION SSD, the highest-capacity commercially available SSD, underscoring demand for its storage products. Article Title

Micron announced it is shipping the 245TB Micron 6600 ION SSD, the highest-capacity commercially available SSD, underscoring demand for its storage products. Positive Sentiment: Micron began sampling a 256GB DDR5 RDIMM for AI and data-center workloads, supporting the bullish case for memory demand. Article Title

Micron began sampling a 256GB DDR5 RDIMM for AI and data-center workloads, supporting the bullish case for memory demand. Positive Sentiment: Samsung labor disruption concerns could tighten global DRAM and NAND supply, improving Micron’s pricing power and margin outlook. Article Title

Samsung labor disruption concerns could tighten global DRAM and NAND supply, improving Micron’s pricing power and margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts reiterated bullish views on MU, with recent Buy/Outperform calls and targets near $1,000 or higher reflecting confidence in AI-driven earnings growth. Article Title

Analysts reiterated bullish views on MU, with recent Buy/Outperform calls and targets near $1,000 or higher reflecting confidence in AI-driven earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says Micron’s sharp rally has made the stock look stretched in the short term, so traders may see near-term volatility or consolidation. Article Title

Some commentary says Micron’s sharp rally has made the stock look stretched in the short term, so traders may see near-term volatility or consolidation. Neutral Sentiment: Broader chip-sector weakness and profit-taking hit memory names on Tuesday, which can pressure MU despite the longer-term bullish trend. Article Title

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $766.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $818.67. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $456.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,458,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $495.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here