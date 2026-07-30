Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Mplx Lp $MPLX

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX - Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,494 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 86,020 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Mplx were worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,315,921 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $123,601,000 after buying an additional 57,247 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 43,234 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,343,689 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $125,083,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in Mplx by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,883,800 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $100,538,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 760,306 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $40,578,000 after acquiring an additional 211,694 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mplx Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company's 50 day moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 36.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $1.0765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. Mplx's payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mplx from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research cut Mplx from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Mplx from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Mplx from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.60.

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About Mplx

MPLX LP NYSE: MPLX is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.

The partnership's asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.

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