Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,134 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 79,074 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.2% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,842,705 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $21,265,000 after purchasing an additional 394,269 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 130.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,309 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 33,011 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ford Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.93%.Ford Motor's revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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