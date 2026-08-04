Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,918 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 21,632 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Investment Research Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,998 shares of the technology company's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 18,951 shares of the technology company's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 80,769 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $911,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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