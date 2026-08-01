Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,470 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 221,971 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bayban acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.9%

Tractor Supply stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.46. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 41.74% and a net margin of 6.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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