Empowered Funds LLC Has $11.87 Million Stock Holdings in Renasant Corp $RNST

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Renasant Corp (NYSE:RNST - Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,457 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,281 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Renasant worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,328,672 shares of the company's stock worth $192,521,000 after acquiring an additional 61,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 14.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,812,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,920,000 after purchasing an additional 595,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Renasant by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,801,000 after purchasing an additional 126,405 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,966 shares of the company's stock worth $82,263,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,536 shares of the company's stock worth $78,383,000 after buying an additional 576,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company's stock.

Renasant News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Renasant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Renasant reported diluted earnings of $0.94 per share , above the $0.91 analyst consensus and up from $0.69 a year earlier. Net income reached $87.1 million, compared with $1.0 million in the year-ago quarter. Renasant Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Renasant reported diluted earnings of , above the $0.91 analyst consensus and up from $0.69 a year earlier. Net income reached $87.1 million, compared with $1.0 million in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Loan balances increased by $220.9 million from the prior quarter, while credit quality remained strong: net charge-offs were just 0.06% of annualized average loans. Renasant Q2 2026 Net Income Rises

Loan balances increased by $220.9 million from the prior quarter, while credit quality remained strong: net charge-offs were just 0.06% of annualized average loans. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its quarterly cash dividend to $0.24 per share and repurchased $60 million of common stock during the quarter, supporting shareholder returns. Renasant Reports Strong Q2 Earnings and Dividend Increase

The company raised its quarterly cash dividend to and repurchased $60 million of common stock during the quarter, supporting shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $273.94 million , below the $280.71 million consensus estimate. Net interest income declined slightly to $227.7 million, and the net interest margin narrowed four basis points to 3.83%. Renasant Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates

Second-quarter revenue was , below the $280.71 million consensus estimate. Net interest income declined slightly to $227.7 million, and the net interest margin narrowed four basis points to 3.83%. Negative Sentiment: Deposits fell $398.4 million from the prior quarter, and net income declined from $88.2 million in the first quarter. The combination of softer revenue, lower deposits and margin pressure likely explains the stock’s weaker reaction despite the earnings beat. Renasant Earnings Conference Call

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNST. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on Renasant from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.50.

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Renasant Trading Down 0.4%

RNST opened at $43.71 on Thursday. Renasant Corp has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Renasant (NYSE:RNST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.71 million. Renasant had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Renasant Corp will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert J. Dale III sold 1,650 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,594,985. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman C Mitchell Waycaster sold 12,704 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $501,808.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 183,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,237,782.50. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $618,889. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate1-4 family mortgage; real estatecommercial mortgage; real estateconstruction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services.

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