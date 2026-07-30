Empowered Funds LLC Has $12.18 Million Stock Position in Deluxe Corporation $DLX

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX - Free Report) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,099 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 195,749 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.97% of Deluxe worth $12,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,963,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,359 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 271,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Deluxe by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,181 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 246,767 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Deluxe by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,278 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 240,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deluxe by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 634,447 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 211,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company's stock.

Deluxe Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE DLX opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. Deluxe Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $538.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Deluxe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deluxe Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Deluxe's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLX shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Deluxe from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deluxe from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Deluxe currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation, founded in 1915 and headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota, is a provider of integrated business and financial technology solutions. Originally established as a check printing company, Deluxe has evolved its offerings to support small businesses, financial institutions and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of services spanning print, digital and software platforms.

The company's core business activities include printing checks, forms and promotional materials, as well as delivering digital marketing and customer engagement solutions.

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