Empowered Funds LLC Has $12.94 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,279 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 39,866 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Aptiv worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Aptiv by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Investment Management grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 12,384 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on Aptiv from $99.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aptiv from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $81.32 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.50.

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Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $51.68 and a one year high of $88.93. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,781.60. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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