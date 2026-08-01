Empowered Funds LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,748 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,612,546 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,954,739,000 after purchasing an additional 293,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,159 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $2,407,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,098 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,849,741 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,703,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,574,672 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,210,038,000 after buying an additional 818,985 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,463,756 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,180,572,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

Key NXP Semiconductors News

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly performance and guidance: NXP reported second-quarter revenue of $3.50 billion, up 19.5% year over year and ahead of expectations. Adjusted EPS of $3.61 also exceeded consensus, while next-quarter guidance was better than analysts’ forecasts. NXPI Q2 Deep Dive: Broad-Based Revenue Growth and Strong Guidance Across All End Markets

NXP reported second-quarter revenue of $3.50 billion, up 19.5% year over year and ahead of expectations. Adjusted EPS of $3.61 also exceeded consensus, while next-quarter guidance was better than analysts’ forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable: Oppenheimer and Needham reaffirmed Buy ratings, while Morgan Stanley maintained its Buy rating and raised its price target to $338. These actions reinforce the view that NXP’s growth and automotive semiconductor exposure remain attractive. Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Buy Rating on NXP Semiconductors

Oppenheimer and Needham reaffirmed Buy ratings, while Morgan Stanley maintained its Buy rating and raised its price target to $338. These actions reinforce the view that NXP’s growth and automotive semiconductor exposure remain attractive. Neutral Sentiment: Price-target views are mixed: TD Cowen lowered its target to $290, contrasting with Morgan Stanley’s increase. The differing outlooks suggest analysts remain divided over valuation and the durability of NXP’s recovery. TD Cowen Lowers NXP Semiconductors Price Target

TD Cowen lowered its target to $290, contrasting with Morgan Stanley’s increase. The differing outlooks suggest analysts remain divided over valuation and the durability of NXP’s recovery. Negative Sentiment: Potential Ambarella acquisition pressures shares: NXP is reportedly in talks to acquire Ambarella, a developer of low-power AI chips and software for cameras, vehicles and robotics. The deal could improve NXP’s capabilities in software-defined vehicles, radar, electrification and edge AI, but investors may be discounting the financial and integration risks because no transaction has been announced or agreed. NXP in Talks to Buy Chip Developer Ambarella, FT Reports

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total value of $552,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,153,118.79. The trade was a 32.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,826.94. This represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $307.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 6.5%

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $229.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $183.00 and a 1-year high of $339.95. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $290.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.09. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 22.56%.The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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