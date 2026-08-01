Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 282.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,898 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $330.45.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.1%

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $251.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.16 and a 52 week high of $418.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total value of $2,746,107.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,191. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $16,363,957.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,574.20. The trade was a 86.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,378 shares of company stock worth $27,732,022. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report).

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