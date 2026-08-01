Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 318.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,733 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 363.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $327.24 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $259.00 and a one year high of $460.00. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business's 50 day moving average price is $290.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $349.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $376.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Trending Headlines about Huntington Ingalls Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Ingalls Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results significantly exceeded expectations. HII reported adjusted earnings of $5.27 per share versus the $3.79 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $3.42 billion, above expectations of $3.15 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries Q2 earnings report

HII reported adjusted earnings of $5.27 per share versus the $3.79 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $3.42 billion, above expectations of $3.15 billion. Positive Sentiment: Shipbuilding demand and backlog strengthened the outlook. Higher ship volumes supported quarterly growth, while new awards lifted backlog to approximately $57.3 billion. Management also forecast fiscal 2026 revenue of $13.2 billion to $13.6 billion, above the roughly $13.0 billion analyst consensus. HII Q2 earnings surpass estimates

Higher ship volumes supported quarterly growth, while new awards lifted backlog to approximately $57.3 billion. Management also forecast fiscal 2026 revenue of $13.2 billion to $13.6 billion, above the roughly $13.0 billion analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: A major submarine-contract opportunity adds long-term visibility. Newport News Shipbuilding, HII’s division, is expected to play a large role in $76.6 billion of U.S. Navy submarine contracts, reinforcing the company’s strategic importance and future workload. Huntington Ingalls awarded Navy submarine contracts

Newport News Shipbuilding, HII’s division, is expected to play a large role in $76.6 billion of U.S. Navy submarine contracts, reinforcing the company’s strategic importance and future workload. Positive Sentiment: Analysts became more constructive. Citigroup raised its price target from $349 to $379 and assigned a “buy” rating, while Wolfe Research upgraded HII to “outperform” with a $364 target. These targets imply additional upside based on the referenced share price.

Citigroup raised its price target from $349 to $379 and assigned a “buy” rating, while Wolfe Research upgraded HII to “outperform” with a $364 target. These targets imply additional upside based on the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: HII declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 28. The dividend supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to be the primary driver of the current move.

HII declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 28. The dividend supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to be the primary driver of the current move. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary cautioned that operational improvements may not translate into rapid growth, highlighting execution and capacity constraints as risks despite the stronger backlog and contract pipeline. Huntington Ingalls operations and growth analysis

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $1,118,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,681,595.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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