Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) by 6,794.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,091 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.11% of Vicor worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 32,400.0% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew D'amico sold 331 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.53, for a total value of $105,764.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,906. This trade represents a 62.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 700 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.40, for a total transaction of $211,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,347,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,250,736. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 364,533 shares of company stock worth $116,351,096 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vicor Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $207.37 on Friday. Vicor Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $382.65. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $286.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 2.33.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $143.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 30.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vicor Corporation will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Vicor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $381.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vicor

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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