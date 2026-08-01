Empowered Funds LLC Sells 33,268 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,580 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,268 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company's stock worth $4,617,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,202,160,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,743 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,412,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $499,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,208,335,000 after buying an additional 2,061,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average of $87.63. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 42.01%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital set a $105.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.30.

Read Our Latest Report on HOOD

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $2,324,464.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,935.52. This represents a 23.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 49,223 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $4,680,615.07. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 631,263 shares worth $66,793,857. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Robinhood reported adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share versus the $0.44 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 32.5% year over year to a record $1.31 billion, slightly above expectations. Robinhood Markets Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Robinhood reported adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share versus the $0.44 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 32.5% year over year to a record $1.31 billion, slightly above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Business diversification accelerated: Prediction-market revenue reached $156 million, overtaking crypto revenue of $100 million. Management called event markets the company’s fastest-growing business, reducing HOOD’s reliance on cryptocurrency activity. Robinhood Beats Estimates as Prediction Markets Overtake Crypto

Prediction-market revenue reached $156 million, overtaking crypto revenue of $100 million. Management called event markets the company’s fastest-growing business, reducing HOOD’s reliance on cryptocurrency activity. Positive Sentiment: Customer and platform growth remained strong: Robinhood added nearly 1 million funded customers during the quarter—its largest increase in almost five years—and reported record trading volumes, platform assets and Gold subscribers. A reported boost from the anticipated SpaceX IPO also supported account growth. SpaceX IPO Helped Robinhood Add Nearly 1 Million Customers

Robinhood added nearly 1 million funded customers during the quarter—its largest increase in almost five years—and reported record trading volumes, platform assets and Gold subscribers. A reported boost from the anticipated SpaceX IPO also supported account growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see substantial upside: Bernstein raised its price target to $160 and cited prediction markets as a potential growth driver, while Citizens JMP maintained an outperform rating with a $155 target. Bernstein Raised Robinhood Price Target

Bernstein raised its price target to $160 and cited prediction markets as a potential growth driver, while Citizens JMP maintained an outperform rating with a $155 target. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Vlad Tenev said the administration is crypto-friendly but argued that clearer, durable U.S. regulation is needed to prevent policy uncertainty from changing every four years. Robinhood CEO Discusses Crypto Regulation

CEO Vlad Tenev said the administration is crypto-friendly but argued that clearer, durable U.S. regulation is needed to prevent policy uncertainty from changing every four years. Negative Sentiment: Crypto weakness and valuation concerns pressured the stock: Crypto revenue fell 38% year over year, while investors questioned the sustainability of a one-time accounting benefit and rising expenses. Analysts also cited a meaningful slowdown in new accounts during July; Barclays cut its target to $105, and Goldman Sachs lowered its target to $118 while retaining a buy rating. HOOD Q2 Earnings Beat but Stock Dips

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here