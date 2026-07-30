Empowered Funds LLC Sells 645,626 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,894 shares of the company's stock after selling 645,626 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Carnival were worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in Carnival by 2,954.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 19,851,000 shares of the company's stock worth $60,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201,000 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,448,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2,432.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425,822 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 99.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,159,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $351,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 1,619.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,132,270 shares of the company's stock worth $156,740,000 after buying an additional 4,833,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Carnival

In other Carnival news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 69,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,587.80. This trade represents a 38.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Carnival from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.08.

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Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.32. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.24%.The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Carnival's dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Further Reading

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