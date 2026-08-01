Entropy Technologies LP Sells 287,922 Shares of Webull Corporation $BULL

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL - Free Report) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,010 shares of the company's stock after selling 287,922 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Webull were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Webull during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,850,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Webull by 23,123.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company's stock worth $33,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webull by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,558 shares of the company's stock worth $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webull by 938.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633,150 shares of the company's stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,295 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webull by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,433,314 shares of the company's stock worth $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,701 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Webull from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Webull from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Webull from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Webull

Webull Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ BULL opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. Webull Corporation has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Webull Profile

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

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