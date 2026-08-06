Envision Financial Transparency LLC Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Envision Financial Transparency LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,198 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,308,193,000 after buying an additional 87,557,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS and AI remain the primary bullish catalysts. Coverage highlights accelerating AWS growth, strong demand for AI infrastructure, and management’s view that much of AWS capacity is committed through 2028. Investors are increasingly seeing Amazon’s AI spending translate into cloud revenue and profits. Amazon’s AI Story Is Bigger Than You Think

Coverage highlights accelerating AWS growth, strong demand for AI infrastructure, and management’s view that much of AWS capacity is committed through 2028. Investors are increasingly seeing Amazon’s AI spending translate into cloud revenue and profits. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable. Amazon was included in Zacks’ Strong Buy and momentum lists, while reports cited analyst upgrades and price targets above the current trading range. The bullish case is supported by second-quarter revenue of $200.6 billion, 19.6% year-over-year growth, and a significant earnings beat. Wall Street’s Bullish Views on Amazon

Amazon was included in Zacks’ Strong Buy and momentum lists, while reports cited analyst upgrades and price targets above the current trading range. The bullish case is supported by second-quarter revenue of $200.6 billion, 19.6% year-over-year growth, and a significant earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Zoox is moving toward commercialization. Amazon’s self-driving unit received approval for driverless vehicles and plans to begin paid robotaxi rides in Las Vegas on August 10. The launch provides a potential long-term growth option beyond retail, cloud, and advertising. Amazon’s Zoox to Start Paid Robotaxi Rides

Amazon’s self-driving unit received approval for driverless vehicles and plans to begin paid robotaxi rides in Las Vegas on August 10. The launch provides a potential long-term growth option beyond retail, cloud, and advertising. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s Anthropic investment boosted reported results. Second-quarter net income included approximately $53.4 billion in largely non-operating gains tied to Anthropic investments. The gain validates the strategic value of Amazon’s AI holdings, but it is not recurring operating profit and may make underlying earnings comparisons less clear. Amazon’s Anthropic-Related Gain

Second-quarter net income included approximately $53.4 billion in largely non-operating gains tied to Anthropic investments. The gain validates the strategic value of Amazon’s AI holdings, but it is not recurring operating profit and may make underlying earnings comparisons less clear. Negative Sentiment: Jeff Bezos’ planned sale is weighing on sentiment. The founder disclosed plans to sell 15 million shares worth roughly $4.1 billion under a pre-arranged trading plan. Amazon executive Douglas Herrington also sold 1,000 shares, adding to supply concerns after the stock reached record levels. Jeff Bezos Amazon Share Sale

The founder disclosed plans to sell 15 million shares worth roughly $4.1 billion under a pre-arranged trading plan. Amazon executive Douglas Herrington also sold 1,000 shares, adding to supply concerns after the stock reached record levels. Negative Sentiment: Legal and spending risks remain. An appeals court allowed Perplexity’s AI shopping agents to access Amazon’s platform, while New Jersey sued Amazon over alleged anticompetitive treatment of delivery contractors. Separately, the company’s large AI data-center commitments and capital-spending plans raise concerns about returns and free cash flow.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $272.65 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $287.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company's fifty day moving average is $246.31 and its 200-day moving average is $236.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. The business had revenue of $200.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.03 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.39, for a total value of $278,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 483,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $134,609,081.53. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,092. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Fifty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

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