Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 2,734 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after buying an additional 303,154 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,739 shares of company stock valued at $161,135,671. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs.

Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Goldman Sachs raises AMD stock price target for the rest of 2026 on surging agentic AI CPU demand

Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. AMD Stock Rallies on a New AI Campus Partnership

AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending.

AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending. Negative Sentiment: ARK Invest continued selling AMD shares, which may temper enthusiasm among some investors. Cathie Wood Bets Big on META Ahead of Q2 Earnings, Sells AMD and Other Growth Stocks

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $557.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.70 billion, a PE ratio of 182.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $584.73. The firm's 50-day moving average is $491.60 and its 200-day moving average is $318.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $458.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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