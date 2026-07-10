Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,385 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 117,362 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.'s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 217,200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 337,691 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 126,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $911,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $233,323.80. This represents a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 310,102 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $64.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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