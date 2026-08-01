Essential Partners LLC Has $301,000 Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Essential Partners LLC lessened its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,451 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC's holdings in Roblox were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,458,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,142,065,000 after buying an additional 1,020,786 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Roblox by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,953,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,589,282,000 after buying an additional 2,184,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roblox by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,728,914 shares of the company's stock worth $1,679,664,000 after buying an additional 1,555,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Roblox by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,362 shares of the company's stock worth $1,119,216,000 after buying an additional 442,518 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,220,045 shares of the company's stock worth $988,002,000 after acquiring an additional 547,103 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 243.73% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $2,292,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 852,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,588,249.92. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $649,896.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 349,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,842,870.28. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,983 shares of company stock worth $7,580,990. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Roblox from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $65.00 price objective on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roblox

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

See Also

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