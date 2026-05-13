Ethic Inc. Sells 22,884 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,270 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,884 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,967,000 after buying an additional 87,467 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $81.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.56.

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Novo Nordisk A/S News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: New STEP UP analyses showed the higher-dose Wegovy (7.2 mg) helped early responders achieve nearly 28% average weight loss by week 72, with most of the reduction coming from body fat while preserving muscle health. Article Title

New STEP UP analyses showed the higher-dose Wegovy (7.2 mg) helped early responders achieve nearly 28% average weight loss by week 72, with most of the reduction coming from body fat while preserving muscle health. Positive Sentiment: Additional data presented at the European Congress on Obesity showed Wegovy delivered substantial weight loss in women across menopause stages, along with lower migraine and depression risk signals, broadening the drug’s clinical appeal. Article Title

Additional data presented at the European Congress on Obesity showed Wegovy delivered substantial weight loss in women across menopause stages, along with lower migraine and depression risk signals, broadening the drug’s clinical appeal. Positive Sentiment: CNBC highlighted the same high-dose Wegovy results, which strengthen the case for a premium obesity-treatment label and support Novo Nordisk’s longer-term GLP-1 franchise. Article Title

CNBC highlighted the same high-dose Wegovy results, which strengthen the case for a premium obesity-treatment label and support Novo Nordisk’s longer-term GLP-1 franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Novo Nordisk also announced that board members, executives, and associated persons reported share transactions, a routine disclosure that does not by itself signal a major fundamental change. Article Title

Novo Nordisk also announced that board members, executives, and associated persons reported share transactions, a routine disclosure that does not by itself signal a major fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting NVO as a trending stock and broader GLP-1 market commentary may be adding attention, but the more important driver is still the company’s obesity-drug data and competitive positioning versus Eli Lilly. Article Title

Coverage noting NVO as a trending stock and broader GLP-1 market commentary may be adding attention, but the more important driver is still the company’s obesity-drug data and competitive positioning versus Eli Lilly. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution remains because the GLP-1 market is highly competitive, with Eli Lilly increasingly seen as the dominant rival; pricing pressure and portfolio erosion could cap upside even after the positive Wegovy readouts. Article Title

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Featured Stories

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